Fargo, North Dakota, gains $3 billion data center

Applied Digital, the company operating data centers near Ellendale and Jamestown, North Dakota, announced plans to build a $3 billion data center at Harwood, north of Fargo.

Applied Digital plans to break ground in September on what it calls Polaris Forge 2, a 280-megawatt artificial intelligence computing center.

The plan calls for two facilities with room for expansion. Applied Digital has contracted more than 900 acres for its campus and secured power through Cass County Electric Cooperative, a member-owned nonprofit. The data center is expected to employ more than 200 full-time workers plus long-term contractors.

Nick Phillips, executive vice president of Applied Digital who works from the Ellendale campus, said the data center will not use the entire 900 acres with the initial build. He said the buildings will be just over 900,000 square feet, a little smaller than the Amazon distribution center between Fargo and Harwood.

The site will be just south and east of Harwood, a town of about 800 people.

