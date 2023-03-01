EPC firm looks to the future after 28 years of service

Founded in Mobile, Ala. in 1995, Hargrove is a full-service EPC firm.

Throughout its 28 years of building relationships with both clients and teammates, Hargrove's capabilities have expanded to controls and automation, life sciences and technical services, in addition to its EPC roots. This growth, including adding over 2,600 teammates in 17 offices to-date, has come naturally for Hargrove as it works to be "the right people in the right place at the right time," with unshakable safety and quality standards. The team values ingenuity, diversity and creativity, as well as the unique perspectives brought to the table by these traits, cultivating the best possible solutions for clients.

Hargrove's workforce is flexible and responsive, always ready to go where clients need them. This principle even applies virtually, having experience pioneering inter-office connectivity and project execution strategies for over a decade. Long-term client and industry relationships are the driving force behind everything Hargrove does, supporting both domestic and international clients in multiple modes of service. Such services include onsite support arrangements, plant-level small projects and consulting roles, and larger capital projects.

Hargrove has recently broadened its focus toward digital expansion and technology such as 4D modeling, drones, augmented reality, digital twinning and cybersecurity. From modeling, scanning and design to document controls, Hargrove uses the latest applications to imagine, facilitate and manage all project phases, allowing for the delivery of complex projects. This helps Hargrove stay on the cutting edge of technological service capability, for which it has received national attention. It is regularly ranked on the Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies list, and in the top 50 of Engineering News Record's National Top 500 Design Firms - with top 10 slots in many of their industries served.

In September 2021, Hargrove joined the United Nations Global Compact and made a commitment to uphold its sustainability goals, including a "3 Years for 30 More" strategic sustainability plan. While Hargrove's focus on positively contributing toward the economy, society and the environment is not a new endeavor, it's ultimate goal is that Hargrove's footprint over the next 30 years fosters positive growth and minimizes negative outcomes.

The Hargrove Foundation, the company's charitable arm, supports causes across the country in health and human services, education, arts, culture and qualified sports activities, and has given over $2.7 million since its inception in 2011. An annual benefit gala is held each year in Mobile, Ala. with exciting keynote speakers, allowing the foundation to change countless lives for the better.

For more information, visit hargrove-epc.com or call (251) 375-5924.