Entergy Louisiana breaks ground on new, state-of-the-art facilities

Entergy Louisiana broke ground in Richland Parish to mark the start of construction on a pair of new combined-cycle combustion turbine generation facilities recently approved by the Louisiana Public Service Commission.

The Franklin Farms Power Station represents a significant investment in modern energy infrastructure designed to strengthen reliability, power economic expansion in north Louisiana, and deliver significant economic benefits — including billions in capital investment, thousands of construction and technology jobs, and lasting value for local communities and Entergy customers statewide.

The project underscores Entergy Louisiana's commitment to delivering modern, efficient and dependable energy solutions for the state's communities, industries and digital future. Together, the two power plants will add approximately 1,500 megawatts of highly efficient natural gas generation capacity. The two plants are part of a new expedited interconnection study process to ensure Louisiana can meet the speed to market needed in a power-first world.

The new CCCT facilities will feature modern, highly efficient technology that uses less fuel to produce more power, resulting in lower emissions and improved system reliability. This next-generation infrastructure will help Entergy Louisiana meet growing energy demands, provide operational flexibility to integrate renewable resources, and ensure customers continue to benefit from low-cost and dependable service.

"These facilities represent the next step in Entergy Louisiana's long-term strategy to modernize our generation fleet and deliver reliable, cost-effective power to our customers," said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. "By investing in efficient technologies and robust infrastructure, we're ensuring that Louisiana remains a competitive, attractive place to live, work, and do business both today and well into the future."

"I also want to thank our partners from local and state governments, the Franklin family and our communities for coming together to ensure the success of this historic project."

"Truly a bright day for northeast Louisiana," said Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell. "I am glad to help play a small part in this economic opportunity."

Powering Louisiana's digital economy

Meta's new, state-of-the-art data center in north Louisiana is one of the largest investments in the region's history and is expected to support over 5,000 construction jobs and 500 operational jobs (once completed), and long-term economic opportunities to the state. These new generation facilities will play a critical role in supporting this development, but also ensuring all of Entergy's customers have access to reliable, resilient, and sustainable power.

Recently recognized at the inaugural Louisiana Energy Awards, this collaboration between Entergy Louisiana and Meta reflects a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community advancement. By aligning energy infrastructure with digital growth, the partnership strengthens Louisiana's position as a hub for data-driven industries while promoting cleaner, more efficient energy use.