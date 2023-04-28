Enhancing the cryogenic gas plant EPC delivery model

Constructing and delivering more than 65 cryogenic gas processing facilities in the last two decades is no small feat.

Saulsbury Industries has installed over 10 billion cubic feet per day of base-rated cryogenic processing capacity and continues to boast a plethora of associated experience in liquids handling, condensate stabilization, amine treating, dehydration, compression, nitrogen rejection, acid-gas injection, balance of plant, instrumentation, electrical and control systems. This experience enables Saulsbury to provide solutions for its clients for the full project life cycle, from the full development of project scopes and cost estimating, through facility startup and commissioning.

The Saulsbury EPC model is a fast track, design-build approach that maximizes cost and schedule efficiency. This model requires a distinct ability to make timely decisions and flexibility to react to changes quickly. The EPC functions are all performed in-house, eliminating the need for subcontracting large portions of the project scope. These functions are fully integrated to allow for an efficient flow of information and communication throughout the project lifecycle, thus providing Saulsbury a greater ability to control the safety, quality, schedule and cost of the overall project.

With Saulsbury’s ability to rapidly advance design by utilizing past project experience, major equipment can be purchased early and the detailed plant design can begin within weeks of the project award. This approach ultimately facilitates one of Saulsbury’s key drivers for successful project delivery: speed-to-construction. With ever-changing market conditions and supply chain environments, Saulsbury continuously refines and enhances its execution approaches and strategies to be tailored not only for the project-specific scope, but also to optimize project schedules and client near-term and long-term costs.

An overhead view of a Saulsbury gas plant.

Examples include alternate sequencing of engineering deliverables, early development and procurement of long lead equipment/commodity materials, modular pre-fabrication versus field-constructed systems and optimization of multi-train design provisions and layouts. Recently, Saulsbury has implemented enhanced gas plant delivery models that include a “back-to-back” 400 million standard cubic feet per day plant capacity design. Benefits to this design and arrangement include a reduced overall footprint, ability to utilize common components for multiple trains and significant overall construction cost savings for the construction of the facility.

Sean Trotter, VP of EPC — Engineering/ Major Projects notes, “By treating and working closely with our clients as partners, maintaining close relationships with key equipment and material manufacturers and leveraging the strong internal relationships between our engineering, construction and project management teams, Saulsbury consistently adjusts and enhances its EPC execution approach to be a custom fit for your specific project.”

