Employee-owned provider’s “Golden Rule” approach to service

Representing better Attitude, better Technology, better Experience and better Capabilities, ATEC Steel (ATEC), with its endeavors to meet those attributes, has been set apart as the new standard for providing petroleum industry clientele with the service and products needed to gain the edge in the marketplace.

ATEC is an employee-owned, full-service industrial tank contractor, utilizing the McKinsey 7S organizational framework: strategy, structure, systems, shared values, style, staff and skills as its goals. It specializes in the design, fabrication, construction and repair of above ground storage tanks that comply with API 620 - 650 - 653, ASME, and ANSI/AWWA D100 standards.

Additionally, ATEC is an ASME pressure vessel manufacturer maintaining ASME Code Stamps S, U, R, and PP, along with the design and manufacture of shop-built tanks for both liquid and dry applications. ATEC maintains a safety and health program consistent with the best practices within the service industry and regulations that govern the workplace. ATEC's Quality Management System is based upon and implemented per the guidelines of ASME and NBIC quality standards.

Core leaders Jeff Heck, president and GM; Brent Larkin, VP of engineering and fabrication; and Mike Washenberger, senior manager of fabrication support set in motion their "Golden Rule" approach to customer service and established the standards of excellence which have made ATEC a leader for the advanced needs of the petroleum, chemical, water and power generation industries. Rick Clifton, VP of sales and marketing, who championed the company into greater presence in the petrochemical marketplace, retired at the end of 2022. While Rick will be missed, the new sales team will advance ATEC's mission of customer satisfaction.

ATEC's construction, fabrication and repair services employ teams of engineers, project managers and highly skilled craft personnel who have decades of experience in designing, planning, procurement, fabricating and constructing above-ground storage tanks, shop-built tanks, ASME pressure vessels, structural platforms/handrails and much more.

Its corporate campus, located on 52 acres in Southeast Kansas, is strategically located in the heartland of America and local to the industry hubs of Tulsa, Okla., Little Rock, Ark., St. Louis, and Kansas City. Its strategic location also provides easy access to all points North, South, East and West via interstate highways, rail routes and barge loads, effectively covering a vast amount of the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

ATEC stands out as a multi-industry leader as it works with and serves clients a wide-range of specializing in petroleum, chemical, power, industrial gas, water/wastewater, renewable energy, mining and materials and dry-bulk storage industries, and is reliable and unmatched in its engineering and production services. Employee-owned as of 2019, ATEC's high-performance, employee ownership culture utilizes over 160,000 square feet of production, testing and coating facilities to meet the needs and expectations of clients, especially in today's fast-paced and exacting environment. Incorporating 2D and 3D computer technology, robotic welding, plasma cutting, and semi-automatic rolling and forming equipment, ATEC provides highly accurate parts and assemblies for efficient construction in both the shop and field settings.

ATEC has always provided a broad range of products and services that not only meet clients' needs, but it assures compliance with the applicable standards and provides experienced direction that results in site guidance, design conservation and shorter lead times - all of which reduce costs and meet client schedules.

ATEC's team of dedicated and highly skilled individuals provide engineered product tanks, vessels and components needed to establish, operate and upgrade varied industries with the expertise and efficiency for which ATEC is known as "The ATEC Advantage."

For more information, visit atecsteel.com or call (877) 457-5352.