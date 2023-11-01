Every photo uploaded to the cloud, every email sent, every video streamed and every byte of telematics data one’s equipment generates all pass through servers housed in data centers.

The emergence of cleaner, 24/7 carbon-free energy

It’s no wonder a greater number of large data centers are sprouting up nationwide. Some of the largest centers span hundreds of thousands of square feet.

Unsurprisingly, two of the most critical needs for these data centers are tremendous amounts of reliable power — available 24/7 — and continuous, finely-tuned climate control to offset the heat generated by countless rows of servers. Equipment rental companies, such as United Rentals, are vital in helping companies construct data centers faster, safer and with the ability to maintain them once they’re built. In addition to providing the heavy equipment needed to dig foundations and erect buildings, United Rentals is an integral project partner with expertise in areas such as trench safety, fluid solutions and customized tool trailers. These specialty groups complement United Rentals’ extensive power and HVAC solutions.

As the reach and adoption of the internet and digital transformation have grown, data center electricity usage has grown significantly even as overall efficiency has improved. In recent studies, global data center energy was estimated at 205 terawatt hours, or close to 1% of worldwide electricity consumption. Much of this power has traditionally been generated by utilizing fossil fuels, contributing to significant carbon emissions. 24/7 carbon-free energy (CFE) emerged as a response to the need to adopt cleaner energy sources. The 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Company is a set of principles and actions that stakeholders across the energy ecosystem can commit to in order to drive systemic change.

Two of the guiding principles of 24/7 CFE focus on enabling new, clean electricity generation to reduce carbon-based energy consumption and maximizing emissions reductions. With the right sustainability partner, achieving these goals can be simple. Solutions such as United Rentals’ low- and zero-emission equipment, battery energy storage systems and total control emissions tracking provide support and insight to manage against these goals and drive data center sustainability strategies.

Once a data center becomes operational, testing is critical to ensure the uninterruptible power supply system, backup generators and power distribution infrastructure are up to the task. Stakes are high, as unplanned power outages can cost data centers thousands of dollars per minute. A load bank simulates electrical loads for testing, validating and maintaining power sources. Load banks are typically placed across the data center floor to ensure that the HVAC systems can remove the heat that rows of servers can generate and keep the design temperature in the room.

Even established data centers should perform regular load-bank testing on standby power systems. Compared to the cost of downtime, the cost of testing and maintaining generators is much smaller. Experienced load-bank experts like those at United Rentals can customize the right load-bank solution for the project. Success depends upon countless small yet critical details, and failure to consider them can wreak havoc.

As the hub of the data-driven universe, the data center has emerged as the hallmark construction of the internet age. The need to streamline construction, optimize cost and increase safety — all while working toward a more sustainable model, is paramount. This requires a new kind of data center partner — one that can add value at every stage of the project while providing continuity, control and insight. By seamlessly delivering equipment, expertise, engineering and information across the construction lifecycle and beyond, United Rentals is helping data center developers build and operate more efficiently, safely and sustainably.

For more information, visit unitedrentals.com.