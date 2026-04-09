East Penn is investing $110M to expand Texas plant

East Penn Manufacturing Co. plans to expand its Temple, Texas, battery plant with a $110 million project that will create 48 new jobs.

The company announced the expansion in partnership with the Temple Economic Development Corporation. The project will add 175,000 square feet to the existing 393,000-square-foot facility in Temple’s Industrial Park.

East Penn currently employs about 350 people at the Temple location, 70 miles north of Austin. The expansion is expected to break ground in June 2026 and be completed by fall 2028.

The Temple facility handles the final stage of production for AGM batteries, which are manufactured in Pennsylvania and shipped to Texas for finishing before distribution across North America. The expansion will increase finishing capacity by at least 3 million AGM batteries annually, according to the company.

More on this story at KWTX.