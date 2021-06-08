Duke Energy to start construction on Texas solar project

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions – launched earlier this year as a new commercial brand that unifies products and services offered by Duke Energy – announced the start of construction of the 250-megawatt (MW) Pisgah Ridge Solar project in Navarro County, Texas.

Once in operation, it will be the largest utility-scale solar facility in Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions' fleet.

Engineering and construction are being carried out by Moss, while Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions will own and operate the park, which is expected to reach commercial operation by the end of 2022. The project is expected to employ 200 to 300 workers at peak construction.

A 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) for 102MW of the plant has been signed with pharmaceutical company Charles River Laboratories International, as it aims to source 100% renewable electricity globally by 2030. A further two corporations have signed separate 15-year VPPAs for the remaining 148MW of capacity.

"We're excited to continue to grow our Texas solar portfolio, which will provide additional energy resources for the citizens of Texas to help meet their growing demand and need for a more diverse energy infrastructure," said Chris Fallon, president of Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions.

The Pisgah Ridge Solar facility will have a positive economic impact on the local community by providing significant tax revenues for the Corsicana Independent School District, said the company's public statement.

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions currently operates nearly 1,500 MW of wind, 500 MW of solar and a 36 MW battery storage facility in Texas. The addition of the 250 MW Pisgah Ridge Solar facility, which will be located outside of Dallas, will generate enough energy to power approximately 63,000 additional residences in the state.

As part of efforts to become net zero by 2050, Duke Energy is aiming to reach 16GW of installed renewables capacity by 2025.