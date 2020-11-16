Driving ironworker and contractor success

IMPACT has built a reputation over the past two decades of creating job opportunities and providing a support structure for its participants. IMPACT offers professional development education opportunities to support ironworking contractors who want to start or advance a business. Since 2013, nearly 6,000 participants have completed IMPACT training courses and attested to their effectiveness.

Training courses such as the Construction Contracting Business Fundamentals Academy (BFA) have helped many startup and small business contractors stay in business and succeed. Since its inception in July 2015, 465 participants have completed the BFA course, and 91 percent of the participants have reported improvement in job performance and growth. They have reported improved confidence in their ability to take on more work, increase efficiency, attract and retain customers, boost profit margins and employ more ironworkers.

Superior Steel Erectors in Kansas saw a significant jump in revenue after participating in IMPACT training programs. The company reported a gross revenue increase from $13,000 in the first year of participating in IMPACT training to $280,000 in the second year, and from nearly $700,000 by the fifth year to $1.1 million the following year.

"IMPACT provided us with the foundation to strengthen our ability to be profitable and helped us get established as a successful contractor," said Superior Steel Erectors President and CEO Jodi Ellis.

Recently, IMPACT launched the Business Incubator Leadership Development (BILD) program to boost partner contractor success. From startups to established businesses, the BILD program combines coaching with subject matter experts to help contractors achieve greater levels of success. Although the program is still in its pilot phase, over 60 contractors in all stages of development have already benefited from its resources.

"BILD extended a lifeline right at the most critical moment in our business," said SSCI Owner Skip Brock.

IMPACT also invests in safety training for partner contractors to ensure their workforces meet the end-user training requirements.

"One of our most important services is the specialized training intended to help our contractors become more competitive and allow them to mitigate risk in the marketplace," said IMPACT CEO Kevin Hilton.

The IMPACT-funded paid maternity leave program offers qualifying ironworker women up to six months of pre-delivery and six to eight weeks of postpartum paid leave. Since inception, 56 ironworker women have received the benefit.

IMPACT's business development team works diligently to secure work hours in industrial plants that historically have not worked with partner contractors. On behalf of the Iron Workers, IMPACT also participates in prominent industry organizations.

"It's very important that IMPACT represents our ironworkers and contractors in the leading industry organizations to give them a voice in the industry," said IMPACT Director of Industry Liaisons and Southeast Regional Director Kenny Waugh.

IMPACT assists partner contractors in obtaining industry certifications necessary to be competitive. IMPACT participants also have access to marketing, advertising, public relations and communication services.

For more information, visit www.impact-net.org or call (202) 393-1147.