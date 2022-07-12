Driven by quality for over 40 years

Beginning as a merit shop general industrial contractor back in 1979, Performance Contractors has since grown to provide comprehensive construction services nationwide.

With more than 7,000 successful projects under its belt and a driven team licensed to provide construction and maintenance in 32 states, Performance Contractors serves a wealth of industries, including chemical, power, manufacturing, life sciences, automotive and refining.

Headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the industrial construction company is one of the largest contractors in the Gulf Coast. Its team has the capability to deliver any sized project across the country, from front-end planning to turnaround services and specialty welding to pipe fabrication, on time and on budget.

Great work, decades in the making

With a seasoned management team that has proven drive, focus and success through projects, Performance Contractors is uncompromising in its commitment to safety, quality and efficiency through every job.

Focused on end-to-end construction, the experienced and knowledgeable team at Performance Contractors provides unmatched work and outcomes for clients in civil construction, pipe fabrication, EPC, high-alloy welding and more.

When it matters most, Performance Contractors puts in the hard work. With a specialty turnaround labor force that completes more than 1 million man-hours every year, the Performance team has refined its process for utilizing manpower and executing efficient work.

For more than 40 years, Performance Contractors has continued to support its customers through all phases of the construction process, from site prep to startup, putting safety and quality at the forefront of every project and decision. This year, Performance Contractors earned two Eagle distinctions from ABC’s Excellence in Construction Awards for its work on the Innophos Evaporator project and the Marathon Renewable Diesel project.

Focus on safety-first construction

The industrial contractor’s quality-driven process has formed from decades of hard work and dedication to building the best company and ensuring its people are taken care of. Ahead of all else, safety is Performance Contractors’ top priority, both on- and off-site.

Making sure its jobsites remain as safe as possible and everyone makes it home safely is critical when it comes to performing industrial work at the scale Performance does. The company has consistently garnered national awards, including ABC Excellence in Construction Eagle Awards and honors from the Houston Business Roundtable, Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance and AFPM for cultivating a culture of safety that’s not just talked about, but thoughtfully lived out each and every day in every capacity.

Through the entire process of a project’s life, from thorough employee training and project planning to final execution, Performance Contractors goes beyond the industry standard to ensure incident prevention.

Performance Contractors’ focus on safety-first construction, attention to quality and motivation to exceed expectations in every facet drives the leading construction company’s ability to “Build Better” every day.

For more information about partnering with the Gulf South’s premier industrial contractor, visit www.performance-contractors.com.