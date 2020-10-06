Deciphering the buzz around AWP: A real-world lesson

One of the biggest trends in construction today is advanced work packaging (AWP). While the phrase continues to gain traction in webinars and publications, there's still a lot of mystery around what it actually means for project planning and execution. While AWP has its roots in complex capital projects, to make this topic more relatable, let's look at an example of how AWP benefits a project that hits "closer to home."

Our example will be my do-it-yourself (DIY) home remodel gone wrong. The plan: Shut down the basement for two days to install a home theater system for the kids. It seemed simple enough. Like most DIYers (and many construction teams), we dove headfirst into the project. Once work began, however, everything fell apart. Procurement sequencing, design coordination and misinterpreted specs - the list was endless. But what does all this have to do with AWP?

Smoother execution through true collaboration

The fundamental goal of AWP is better upfront collaboration for planning and executing at optimum efficiency. The first thing that went wrong for our DIY project was that we rushed our procurement plan and did not take into account the finished design or construction sequencing. The longest lead item was the screen, the key focus of the room, which would arrive last. Similarly, on large projects the specialized equipment often arrives last. Our mistake in rushing ahead was not fully understanding the constraints of the screen placement in the room. A drop ceiling above the screen's location required the projector to be mounted lower than anticipated, leading to the largest amount of rework.

Many times, large projects see their worst delays - i.e., the most costly changes - when the surrounding work is rushed and completed as materials become available, and a piece of equipment requiring a long lead time is unable to fit into the system when it arrives. AWP strives to mitigate issues like this by bringing together the design, procurement and construction teams early on to develop an integrated plan of attack. Segmenting the work into areas, the teams collaborate on the most efficient sequencing and identify any constraints that may prohibit completion. The operation is then grouped into logical construction work packages, and the green light to proceed is given only after all possible constraints have been eliminated.

Jobsite mobility equals success

What good is all of this planning if you are unable to reference it during construction? The one thing that went right in our DIY project was the ability to move around the basement with the plans on my tablet. Moving back and forth to my computer in the office would have been a nightmare.

Without the ability to access plans on the jobsite, crews waste valuable time trying to make decisions with limited information. Advancements in mobile technology allow for more effective communication of the plans to the teams, thus eliminating the need for multiple trips to the trailer for clarification. While AWP will not make projects immune to all issues, it will improve how quickly you can react and adjust when issues arise. Tracking work against the plan in real-time provides invaluable insights into construction progress and immediate awareness of any deviations from the goal.

In the end, our DIY project was completed to the satisfaction of the owners - i.e., my children - and the delays and overruns were something I, the contractor, had to shoulder. Hopefully, this simple example highlights why AWP is getting so much attention. AWP ensures the best critical path is identified at the beginning of the project and enables crews in the field to execute efficiently without rework.

