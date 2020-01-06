Clough awarded EPC contract for LNG Canada project

As part of the Clough PPM joint venture, Clough has been awarded the EPC contract for the loadout line trestle for the LNG Canada project in Kitimat, British Columbia, in the traditional territory of the Haisla Nation.

Clough CEO and Managing Director Peter Bennett said, "We are extremely pleased by the award of this scope. This project award also represents Clough's first major international marine contract since 2010."

The project team will initially be based in Clough's Calgary office for the design phase of the contract, followed by mobilization to the Kitimat site, which will commence in due course for the construction phase.

Clough is a pioneering engineering and construction company established in 1919. Clough delivers challenging projects for the infrastructure, mining and energy industries underpinned by a dedication to problem solving and getting jobs done safely and efficiently. Today, Clough manages a global workforce of almost 2,000 people from operating centers across North America, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Asia, Africa and the U.K. who strive for the best in everything, setting new safety and performance benchmarks every day.

Clough is a wholly owned subsidiary of Murray & Roberts, a multinational group that focuses its expertise on delivering sustainable and fit-for-purpose project engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations and maintenance solutions. The group delivers its capabilities in three global market sectors: metals and minerals, oil and gas, and power and water.

