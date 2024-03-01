Civil constructor continues family-owned, generational legacy

A leader in the civil construction industry is proud to announce the next generation of family-owned leadership.

Joe Craig stepped into the position of president at Craig & Heidt in October 2023, assuming the role that was previously occupied by his father, his grandfather and his great-grandfather. As a fourth-generation leader, Craig brings not only a rich history of civil construction knowledge but also his military and leadership skills into the new role. During his military service, Craig served in the U.S. Marine Corps, achieving the rank of corporal.

Craig is also joined by his brother, Paul Craig, who assumes the role of VP of finance. Paul also served his country and is a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from 2014 to 2019 and achieving the rank of sergeant. Together, the two Craigs are planning a bright future for Craig & Heidt.

For over 50 years, Craig & Heidt has provided the industrial construction and petrochemical industry with award winning site work, asphalt, gravel and chip-seal paving, clearing, earthwork, drainage, soil stabilization, drainage solutions and other civil construction services. Moving forward under the new president’s leadership, Craig & Heidt will stay on the cutting edge of civil construction processes by expanding its product line and incorporating new environmentally sound paving options like the use of recycled plastic asphalt.

Recycled plastic asphalt is a new paving technology that utilizes plastics that are typically designated for landfills; it transforms traditional asphalt into an environmentally friendly plastic asphalt. These plastics are processed and combined with a proprietary additive, then used in the hot mix asphalt manufacturing process. Plastic asphalt looks the same as conventional asphalt, and there is no change to the installation process. The use of recycled plastic asphalt results in improved performance, reduction in CO 2 , and elimination of microplastics, all while diverting plastic waste from landfills. Plus, the process has received ISO accreditation.

Every mile of 20-foot wide, 3-inch-deep plastic asphalt hot mix results in over 9 million plastic straws, 1 million plastic bags and 500k plastic water bottles diverted from entering landfills. Using recycled plastic asphalt, Craig & Heidt can help clients meet sustainability goals.

In addition to bringing clients new and sustainable products, Craig & Heidt will continue to provide the highest level of excellence in civil construction. With over 40 full-time team members, Craig & Heidt can deliver turnkey civil construction services, including design, engineering and construction. Its dedication to excellence has been recognized on the national stage, earning numerous Excellence in Construction awards from ABC, as well as accolades for safety excellence, including the ABC Safety Training and Evaluation Process, ABC Accredited Quality Contractor and ABC Top Performer awards.

With a history of national recognition for excellence and safety, it is no wonder that Craig & Heidt’s client base reads like a "who’s who" in the petrochemical and industrial construction space. With its fourth generation of veteran leaders at the helm, the two Craigs will continue to shape Craig & Heidt by developing new processes in civil construction while maintaining exceptional service and excellence that have culminated over the last five decades.

Craig & Heidt is committed to the concept of sustainability in all facets of its business. Implementing sustainability practices has been a core value of the company since the early 1980s. It strives to stay at the forefront of new products and processes that foster this effort.

