Chevron awards Matrix ionic alkylation unit construction

Chevron has awarded Matrix Service Co. subsidiary Matrix Service Inc. construction of the first-ever alkylation unit in the U.S. designed to use ionic liquids at Chevron's Salt Lake City refinery.

The unit, which will replace an existing hydrofluoric acid alkylation unit, will rely on the ISOALKYâ¢ technology developed by Chevron USA Inc. and licensed by Honeywell UOP to produce high-octane, cleaner-burning fuels.

"We are very pleased to have been selected for this historic project and to support Chevron as they implement this environmentally beneficial technology at their Salt Lake refinery," said Matrix Service Co. President and CEO John R. Hewitt. "Our teams have provided service and expertise inside Chevron's refineries for nearly 30 years, and we appreciate the ongoing trust and confidence placed in us to complete this important project safely, on time and on budget."

The unit is expected to become fully operational in 2020.

Founded in 1984, Matrix Service Co. is parent to a family of companies that includes Matrix Service Inc., Matrix NAC, Matrix PDM Engineering and Matrix Applied Technologies. Its subsidiaries design, build and maintain infrastructure critical to North America's energy, power and industrial markets. Matrix Service Co. is headquartered in Tulsa with subsidiary offices located throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as in Sydney, Australia, and Seoul, South Korea.

For more information, visit www.matrixservicecompany.com or call (866) 367-6879.

View in Digital Edition