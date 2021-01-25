Cheniere awards Worley four master services agreements

Worley has been awarded four master services agreements by subsidiaries of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (Cheniere) to provide engineering, procurement, construction and construction management services to Cheniere’s US Gulf Coast-based liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities.

Under the agreements, Worley will provide project delivery services to Cheniere’s Corpus Christi Liquefaction and Sabine Pass Liquefaction facilities in Texas and Louisiana respectively.

The services will be executed by Worley’s Houston office with support from Worley’s Global Integrated Delivery team in India.

The agreements further build on Worley’s recent master construction services agreement announced on 7 August 2020 for Cheniere’s Corpus Christi site.

“As a global professional services company with an extensive track record of sustaining and optimizing LNG facilities globally, we are pleased that Cheniere has continued to engage Worley to provide expanded engineering and construction services to its Corpus Christi and Sabine Pass facilities. These agreements support Cheniere in its strategy to deliver excellence in LNG, while supporting Worley’s strategic focus on sustainability and delivering a more sustainable world,” said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.