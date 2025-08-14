Calpine, CyrusOne drive growth with Thad Hill Energy Center in Texas

Houston-based Calpine Corporation announced a new 190-megawatt (MW) agreement with Dallas-based CyrusOne to serve a new data center adjacent to the Thad Hill Energy Center in Bosque County, Texas.

The deal secures power, grid connection, and land to support a new state-of-the-art facility that is currently under construction and expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2026.

“We’re excited to be a partner in this project to deliver cutting-edge data center infrastructure to Texas, bringing jobs, innovation, and economic growth to the region,” said Rick Peña, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at Calpine. “This first-of-its-kind project establishes Calpine as a leader in reliable, scalable power solutions for hyperscale customers, leveraging our world-class fleet and Powered Land Capabilities (“PLC”) along with a suite of products and services to support both customer needs and grid reliability across ERCOT and beyond.”

The campus, named DFW10, is being constructed by CyrusOne, which is backed by leading investment firms Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a part of BlackRock, and KKR. The new multiphase data center campus will encompass more than 190,000 square feet in the first phase, with scalable capacity to meet future demand. With a focus on sustainability and reliability, the new CyrusOne campus will feature climate-neutral initiatives, water conservation, biodiversity protection, and capabilities to respond during ERCOT grid emergencies. The project represents a $1.2 billion infrastructure investment.

CyrusOne is set to capitalize on Calpine’s newly developed PLC suite of products and services.

“We’re proud to be part of this landmark project, which combines dedicated power and data center expertise to deliver a unique, mission-critical solution to our customers,” said John Hatem, Chief Operating Officer at CyrusOne. “As AI drives unprecedented data demand, this campus demonstrates our commitment to delivering scalable, reliable infrastructure for our Intelliscale® customers while supporting grid reliability for consumers and businesses in Texas and beyond.”

“For decades, Calpine has been the premier power solutions provider for industrial-scale customers who need unwavering reliability, scalable capacity, and proven operational expertise,” said Mr. Peña. “Our world-class fleet is designed to support fast-paced development and PLC, along with the substantial data center load currently served by our affiliate, Calpine Solutions, puts those capabilities to work for hyperscale customers on the cutting edge.”

To commemorate the agreement, Calpine and CyrusOne will hold a ceremony this autumn at the site.

“This partnership is a win for Bosque County and for Texas. By bringing together world-class energy infrastructure and cutting-edge data center development, Calpine and CyrusOne are helping to power the future while investing in rural communities like ours,” said State Representative Angelia Orr. “I’m proud to support innovative projects like this that bring jobs, strengthen our grid, and keep Texas at the forefront of economic growth and technology.”

Calpine’s ~9,000 MWs of generation and wholesale and retail platform in ERCOT will be capable of delivering up to 400 MWs to data centers located in Bosque, Texas. This PLC solution offers a powerful combination of scale, reliability, and generation capacity for large-load, mission-critical users such as data center operators, and this agreement further cements Calpine’s role as a strategic energy partner to hyperscale data centers while supporting reliability for all Texans and the ERCOT grid.