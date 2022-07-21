BIC Alliance, Economic Alliance co-host 16th Annual Industrial Procurement Forum Breakfast

BIC Alliance and Economic Alliance co-hosted the 16th Annual Industrial Procurement Forum Breakfast on July 14 at San Jacinto College’s LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy & Technology in Pasadena, Texas.

Chad Burke, president and CEO of Economic Alliance Houston Port Region, welcomed the audience of approximately 250 industry leaders.

The event featured insight from industry leaders, including Freeport LNG COO and keynote speaker Mark Mallett, who discussed recent developments in the company, as well as the state of LNG, both nationally and globally.

“Right now we’re currently ranked seventh in the world in terms of a site capacity for liquefied natural gas,” Mallett said. “We procure about $15 million per month in goods and services that come into our facility.”

BIC Alliance President and COO Jeremy Osterberger moderated the panelist of procurement managers, including Kent Danforth, S&B senior vice president and chief procurement officer, Charles McManemin, Flour vice president of sales and business development, chemicals business line, Scott Tanley, Turner Industries senior vice president of corporate development, and Javiel “JJ” Barrera, Wood vice president of construction and maintenance.

During the panel, the group discussed current projects, procurement department processes and challenges, supply chain issues, as well as the importance of sharing core values in procurement.

“We’re focused to ensure that the vendors and folks we work with and we partner with have the same core values,” JJ Barrera explained. “You have to be able to work safe, you have to be able to deliver on time and the right products, help us ensure [our customers] that the right products and services are delivered to them.”

The panel discussion was followed by an industry outlook given by industry researchers with Industrial Info Resources.