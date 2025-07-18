Bechtel selected as project management consultant for the 2030 World Expo in Saudi Arabia

Bechtel announced it has been appointed project management consultant (PMC) for the 2030 World Expo in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Expand 2030-World-Expo--1 Pictured left to right, John Doyle, Program Director, Expo 2030 Riyadh, Bechtel; Talal H. AlMarri, CEO, Expo 2030 Riyadh Company; and Hani Rizkallah, President, Saudi Arabia Infrastructure, Bechtel.

Held every five years in a different host country, the 2030 event, with the theme "Foresight for Tomorrow," will center on the Kingdom's Vision 2030 roadmap toward a vibrant society, thriving economy, and ambitious future.

Expo 2030 Riyadh is anticipated to be one of the most significant events of 2030. It will bring together more than 195 countries, 29 international organizations, and other unofficial participants. The organizers expect approximately 42 million attendees at the event.

"The Expo 2030 Riyadh will highlight Saudi Arabia's remarkable transformation since the launch of the Saudi Vision 2030 in 2016, and showcase progress across the Kingdom's economic, social, and cultural sectors," said Darren Mort, president of Bechtel's Infrastructure business. "Bechtel has been a trusted partner in the Kingdom for over eight decades, and we are proud to support this legacy project that will highlight our customer's vision for sustainability, innovation, and connectivity."

Working with Expo 2030 Riyadh Company, Bechtel will oversee delivery of the infrastructure program across the six-square-kilometer site, including early works, utilities, roads, and the public realm. Following the six-month event, Bechtel will also support transforming the site into sustainable urban development, continuing to serve as a hub for green innovation, cultural celebration, and commerce.

Expo 2030 Riyadh is positioned to serve as a global platform for innovation, collaboration, and dialogue. The event's masterplan reflects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's commitment to long-term development, incorporating international sustainability standards across areas such as tree planting and reforestation, water treatment, and renewable energy sources.