Apple just announced a major expansion in Houston

Apple is making Houston a centerpiece of its U.S. manufacturing plans.

The tech giant announced it will begin producing its popular Mac mini at a new factory on its Houston campus later this year, marking the first time the computer will be built in the United States.

The Houston facility is also expanding its production of advanced AI servers, which Apple first launched in the city in 2025. According to the company, those locally assembled servers, including logic boards made on site, are already powering data centers across the country.

"Apple is deeply committed to the future of American manufacturing, and we’re proud to significantly expand our footprint in Houston with the production of Mac mini starting later this year," Apple CEO Tim Cook said. "We began shipping advanced AI servers from Houston ahead of schedule, and we’re excited to accelerate that work even further."

The new Mac mini plant will double the footprint of Apple's Houston manufacturing site and is expected to create thousands of new jobs.

