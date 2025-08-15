Alabama factory ramps up production as part of $3 billion investment push

GE Appliances has plans for its Alabama appliance plant as part of a $3 billion national investment strategy over the next five years.

According to the company, GE Appliances will ramp up production immediately at its top-freezer refrigerator plant in Decatur, producing six different 22 cubic feet models.

Production will increase “to better support customer demand,” the company said.

GE Appliances also announced investments at its appliance plants in Kentucky, Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina.

In all, the company will expand its air conditioning and water heating portfolio, increase production output across all product lines, and begin modernization improvements at its 11 U.S. manufacturing plants, with new automation and capital equipment.

