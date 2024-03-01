They say the only constant is change, and that is especially true in the construction and infrastructure industry.

Our company, BrandSafway, was founded more than 100 years ago, and today we have more than 40,000 team members in 27 countries and have been recognized as one of the top specialty contractors in the world. We are fortunate to have a great deal of experience dealing with change over the decades, anticipating and planning for market needs; as a result, we offer a unique perspective to our clients.

Adapting to the evolving construction marketplace

There are a number of exciting trends happening in our industry right now. Funding for construction and infrastructure projects has increased significantly in recent years. As the nation’s infrastructure ages and needs to be replaced, and as the population continues to shift south and west, there are abundant opportunities to make sure we are preparing for the needs of our communities.

We anticipate that two million more jobs will be created in our industry each year over the next decade. BrandSafway is an excellent place to grow your career and seize the opportunity to participate in some of the most meaningful and impactful work in our industry.

"Digital tools and optimization processes are, quite literally, changing the way that we work."

Digital tools and optimization processes are, quite literally, changing the way we work. We see digital transformation, 3D capabilities and continual innovation as the norm today.

In the past, a dollar spent in our industry was divided between eight to 12 providers, from raw materials to manufacturing to field services. In the next decade, that same dollar will be shared amongst four to six providers. Given these conditions, here are some guidelines to consider:

Walk the walk. Talking about digital transformation is one thing. Providing tangible benefits to our clients due to digital transformation efforts is another. Think real-time, accessible data, efficiencies from digital tools and improved data models.

Manage moving parts efficiently and play well with others. In order to stay competitive, it is critical to provide a wide variety of services with more capable and enabled staff. You can bring tremendous added value for your client when you coordinate and manage other companies that perform complementary services. Providing our clients with both alignment and efficiency takes the services we offer to another level.

Adapt to changing client needs. As the market continues to consolidate, many companies are focused on doing more with less. Recognize that clients are not only simplifying their commercial, business and work processes to garner key efficiencies with their providers, they are simplifying internal processes as well.

Talk tech. Developing a global building information modeling approach that allows for global engineering and technical resources to work seamlessly with our teams internally and with client teams will be of utmost importance. We recommend sourcing a dedicated digital transformation team to develop ongoing agile approaches.

Most importantly, put people first. Develop exciting career paths for your team members and earn a reputation as a company that cares. Treasure the valued relationships that enable your business to grow.

We are honored to have served our clients and communities for the past century and are committed to innovating solutions that will continue to stand the test of time.

For more information, visit brandsafway.com.