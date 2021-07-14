Arbor Renewable Gas wants to spend $1B to build Beaumont renewable energy facility

Arbor Renewable Gas wants to spend more than $1 billion to build a facility in Beaumont. However, they need the city's permission to create a special reinvestment zone to accomplish that goal, reports KBMT-TV.

“We assume that these kinds of companies are targeting Southeast Texas because of the refineries, Interstate 10 and the port of Beaumont,” Randy Feldshcau, Beaumont city councilman, said. “This area has a rich history of gas, oil and refining.”

The proposed area for the arbor investment zone falls between Highway 347 and Highway 69, near the Beaumont city limits. The company hired a consulting firm to present the idea to the city. It would potentially be a four-phase project, with an initial $325 million investment creating 20 permanent jobs, and up to 300 construction jobs in Beaumont. Read more.