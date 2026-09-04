Cloverleaf partners with NVIDIA to accelerate data center infrastructure development

Cloverleaf Infrastructure LLC announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with NVIDIA to advance digital infrastructure development across the United States.

As part of the partnership, NVIDIA made a minority investment in Cloverleaf to further support the build out of AI factories.

The investment will enable Cloverleaf to help its customers and utility partners meet increasing demand for accelerated computing. NVIDIA will work with Cloverleaf to advance the foundational infrastructure needed to support AI factory development. Since its founding in 2024, Cloverleaf has advanced a robust development pipeline and delivered multiple GW-scale projects to customers across North America.

"AI is accelerating demand for digital infrastructure at an unprecedented scale and driving strong economic development opportunities for American communities," said David Berry, Co-Founder and CEO of Cloverleaf. "This partnership strengthens Cloverleaf's ability to identify and develop high-quality sites that provide the compute power for our country's growth and security. Together, we will help America's businesses and workers gain a critical edge."

"AI factories are the infrastructure of the intelligence age, and land, power and shell are their foundation," said Nico Caprez, Vice President of Global AI Infrastructure Growth at NVIDIA. "Cloverleaf brings deep expertise in power and site development to create exceptional, long-lived sites for generations of accelerated computing. Together, we are accelerating the build out of AI infrastructure that will strengthen America's energy infrastructure and power the next wave of innovation."

As demand for computing continues to grow, access to powered, shovel-ready sites is critical to bringing new capacity online quickly and efficiently. Cloverleaf will apply the NVIDIA DSX™ Platform to bring site, power, cooling, computing and facility decisions together earlier in the design phase, helping customers evaluate infrastructure tradeoffs and build AI factories that deliver more useful AI output within available power, water and grid constraints. Once operational, NVIDIA DSX infrastructure and software will help customers optimize energy use and computing capacity.

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Through the partnership, Cloverleaf customers will be able to engage with NVIDIA across the full AI factory stack, including accelerated computing, high-performance networking, infrastructure and platform software and NVIDIA DSX. This integrated approach brings compute, power, cooling and facility operations together so customers can deploy capacity faster, optimize every available megawatt and generate more useful AI output at scale.