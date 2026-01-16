Charles Neal named Chairman for 2026–2027 term

Charles Neal has been named Chairman of the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region for the 2026–2027 term.

Expand Engineering growth: Charles Neal prepares Kuraray sites for the future Charles Neal, Chairman of Economic Alliance Houston Port Region

The Economic Alliance plays a critical role in advancing economic development across 17 communities surrounding the 25-mile Houston Ship Channel: a globally significant corridor for energy, manufacturing, and trade. Through convening industry leaders, fostering open discussion, and encouraging collaboration, the Alliance helps strengthen the region’s long-term vitality.

At Kuraray America, Inc., we believe leadership is rooted in service: giving back to the industry, supporting dialogue, and contributing beyond our own organization. Charles is to continue this commitment through his leadership with the Economic Alliance.