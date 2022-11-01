BILFINGER: No boundaries: Capable and positioned in any environment

In a challenging business environment, operators and owners seek solutions to lower costs while increasing the efficiency and reliability of their facilities.

As a leading international industrial services provider, Bilfinger possesses the expertise, technology, and resources to support companies in the construction, maintenance, and optimization of their valuable assets. Bilfinger's 360-degree approach provides end-to-end solutions for the full life cycle of industrial and commercial facilities and assets across the United States and Gulf of Mexico, from constructability to startup and beyond the build to maintenance, reliability, and specialty soft craft services.

It goes without saying that a single- source provider brings tremendous value to your operations. Bilfinger takes it one step further by self-delivering all services with its multi-disciplined execution teams. Bilfinger's bunded approach creates added value for customers so they may focus on their core business, including greater efficiencies through a single point of contact, synergies which influence execution, schedule, and ultimately cost savings potential, and beyond the build capabilities for long lasting partnerships.

Bilfinger knows how to deliver data-driven solutions that exceed expectations. Day in, day out, they serve as your on-the-job ally, providing innovative systems, best practices, and proven, world-class technology that optimize assets and uptime.

Integrated services solution to lower cost and drive efficiencies Construction

Bilfinger's team of construction experts, combined with its fully-integrated project management program, can support projects through every stage â from constructability and pre-construction planning to commissioning and project closeout. The company serves as an interdisciplinary partner to its customers, capable of executing small to large projects of varying complexity.

Putting its wealth of knowledge and extensive project experience to good use, Bilfinger has developed a holistic and comprehensive product known as the Bilfinger Project Concept (BPC). The concept is comprised of methods, tools, and processes for every phase of a project, all of which were developed and refined from its extensive project experience. With the BPC, Bilfinger is making customer projects more efficient.

Maintenance

As a leading industrial services provider, Bilfinger is the maintenance partner of choice across the globe. The company executes year-round, nested maintenance programs as well as shutdowns/turnarounds, stoppages, and revamps. Bilfinger's nested capabilities have proven to reduce costs by 20 percent and improve overall equipment effectiveness, while at the same time providing the customer with consistent and familiar manpower.

A primary objective and strategy of Bilfinger's customer partnerships is to add value through optimized work management systems and enhancing overall asset performance. Its work management model leverages the Bilfinger Maintenance Concept (BMC), a compilation of extensive industry expertise and methodologies into a single multi-stage approach. This unique industry concept is tailored precisely to individual customer requirements with the distinct objective of increasing plant reliability while simultaneously optimizing maintenance costs.

Remaining at the forefront of industry best practices and technology, the BMC incorporates systems and technology to improve safety, planning and scheduling, productivity, and asset reliability. At the core of Bilfinger's maintenance technology suite are: Bilfinger Maintenance Analysis (BMA), measuring and benchmarking performance to best-in-class maintenance standards; BMC Analytics, a customized dashboard with data that measures performance and sets targets for continuous improvement; and BMC@WOM, paperless processing of maintenance work orders through a mobile interface.

In the end, customers can realize increased work productivity by up to 15 percent, maintenance cost reductions up to 30 percent, and a decrease in unplanned downtime of greater than 20 percent.

Bilfinger understands the criticality of an effective maintenance program and is committed to helping its customers achieve optimal production with maximum uptime.

Access solutions

As an access solutions company, Bilfinger is committed to using the most appropriate and cost-effective access methods customized to individual project needs. One technique in particular, rope access, creates solutions when traditional methods are not feasible or financially practical. Rope access provides a viable way to complete tasks that would otherwise involve significant expense, time, or plant outages â allowing technicians to reach and work at high or difficult-to-reach areas safely.

Bilfinger's multi-craft teams, many of whom are trained in industrial rope access, enable them to support construction, maintenance, and inspection programs across all onshore and offshore assets using a full range of specialist disciplines. Putting true craftsmen and women on the ropes allows for multi-craft crews to be easily assembled to provide a more cost-effective solution with far fewer limitations compared to alternative approaches.

In most cases where rope access is utilized, Bilfinger has proven to provide savings in the range of 40 percent. Rope access also offers safety benefits by reducing the overall work at height for a project by up to 75 percent. A reduced headcount minimizes overall man-hours and scaffolding freight costs, and significantly reduces exposure hours for the customer.

NDT and inspection

Key to the services offered by the company's Inspection Division is the Bilfinger Inspection Concept, which combines various inspection and supporting services into an efficient, single-interface solution for customers. When the Inspection Concept was applied to Bilfinger's drone services, it did so by having the technicians become FAA-certified UAV pilots in addition to NDT-certified technicians. "We can reduce crew sizes when integrated with our NDT technology by implementing two-in-one technicians, providing instant cost savings," said Brady Guillory, Bilfinger's Director of NDT and Technology.

Bilfinger's Inspection Division performs comprehensive remote visual inspections and surveys using its advanced robotic tools and UAV. "Offering enhanced visual inspection methods by drones in complex environments and workspaces keeps workers out of harm's way and eliminates downtime," Guillory said.

Bilfinger's UAV fleet consists of multiple models with varying technical capability, including drones that carry out ultrasonic thickness measuring and others equipped with high-resolution digital or infrared thermal imaging cameras to detect even the tiniest thermal leaks from a great distance. One unique model features a protective cage to inspect boilers, tanks, and other virtually inaccessible containers. UAV technologies continue to advance at a rapid pace. Bilfinger envisions staying at the forefront of this technology and expanding its fleet in the future to provide increased applications to its customers.

Another component of the Bilfinger Inspection Concept is its "Find & Fix" solution, a fully integrated methodology that rapidly reduces the number of defects and anomalies at customers' facilities. "Find & Fix" incorporates several key services, disciplines, fit-for-purpose technical solutions, and revised processes into a single delivery model. Multi-disciplined deployment teams maximize work scope efficiency and reduce crew sizes compared to multiple contractors providing the same services.

Delivering unprecedented results to offshore operations

The logistics, economics, and technical challenges of working offshore demand a contractor with experience. For more than 35 years, Bilfinger has provided asset integrity, maintenance, and construction services to operators in the Gulf of Mexico. Complementing its vast footprint and established onshore presence, Bilfinger employs over 550 multi-disciplined individuals across 25 offshore platforms and assets, placing them in a prime position to service the needs of companies with operations extending from land to the deepest waters.

Further expanding its portfolio in the offshore space, Bilfinger was recently awarded a multi-million dollar annual contract by a global energy and petrochemical company operating in the Gulf of Mexico. Over a minimum contract term of three years, Bilfinger will perform all routine mechanical maintenance- related work, including in-house piping and module fabrication, scaffolding, and rope access services across its customers' deepwater Gulf of Mexico platforms, ensuring their safe and reliable operation.

Bilfinger's role in the energy transition

Today, the global energy transition unlocks new market opportunities. Bilfinger is growing its portfolio of sustainable offerings to meet the energy transition needs and goals of its customers, carrying over its extensive expertise as a leading industrial services provider into this new "industry". With global proficiency in low carbon, hydrogen and battery projects and technologies, Bilfinger's experience enables it to drive energy efficiencies and emissions reduction for its customers.

Bilfinger has firmly anchored the concept of sustainability in its corporate structures, explicitly defined as a goal in its mission statement and an integral part of its code of conduct and internal group policies. Since 2011, Bilfinger continues to provide annual reports on its sustainability activities, in particular in the areas of HSEQ, compliance, procurement, and human resources.

Bilfinger is a "people business"

Digitalization is proudly transforming industrial processes. Intelligent trendsetting solutions and capable partners are urgently needed. However, well-trained and skilled people are getting harder to come by. That means outsourcing services beyond the scope of the owners' core competencies will become more common. These trends will shape the future of industries across the world and are driving Bilfinger's approach to business.

Bilfinger's people are its most valuable resource. Its business model is shaped by the availability, skills, and value orientation of their employees, and therefore continuous training and development is a crucial factor for its success. Employees are not only well-trained, but committed and highly motivated. Bilfinger's people work to exacting standards using concepts developed in-house so as to execute projects with the highest level of quality and safety.

Safety at the speed of business

Digitalization is also transforming Bilfinger's safety culture. The company's "Safety Works" behavior-based safety culture is managed through its SPARTN (Safety Performance Action Risk Training Network) program. Distinguished by individual employee responsibility and empowerment and strong executive leadership commitment, this integrated app-based system provides on-time monitoring, reporting, and mitigation.

Through digitalization and its safety-based app, Bilfinger can move at the speed that today's businesses demand, communicating events as they occur throughout the organization and monitoring and intervening in real-time. With digital solutions that are seamless, simple, and immediately available, the company is equipped with forward-thinking solutions to increase safety and productivity.

Bilfinger's safety culture commitment has resulted in exemplary safety performance for its customers most demanding projects, including a current project that has achieved 3+ million man-hours with zero recordables.

No Boundaries: Capable and positioned in any environment

Bilfinger brings a technology-driven, customer-focused approach to industrial services by offering a diversified one company solution for all of your industrial needs â from consulting through construction to maintenance, soft crafts, and specialty services.

Bilfinger has extended its reach into all phases of the energy life cycle, applying its wide scope of disciplines and unwavering commitment to support every link in the industrial value chain, both on land and offshore.

For more information, visit northamerica.bilfinger.com.

