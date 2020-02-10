World of Concrete 2020

BIC attended World of Concrete in Las Vegas, NV on February 4th-7th along with Pure Safety Group, LIFT Safety, Reef Industries and more.

Steven Poole of DMA Floors, left, discusses hydration safety with Tom Schofield of Sqwincher Corp during World of Concrete in Las Vegas.

Rick Loomis of Pure Safety Group shows Conor Lenahan of Quartz their fall protection solutions.

Phillip Zee of HD Supply- White Cap visits Greg Rice of Checkers Safety Group at their booth at World of Concrete.

Todd Smeltzer of Stream Line Waterproofing & Caulking meets with Paul Doremus of LIFT Safety to discuss their industrial safety gear.

Nigel Bates- Brownsword of SuperCore checks out Aquajet’s solutions with Shawn Kirkpatrick of Aquajet Systems.

From left to right, Gregg Boomer of Boomer Coatings and Darren Sloan of Sloan Crete discuss equipment rental with Angel Garcia of Sunbelt Rentals during World of Concrete 2020.

Jeff Baker, Lucian Williams, and Steve Baker of Denso North America are happy to exhibit at World of Concrete 2020.

Mike McElhany of Reef Industries welcomes Chase Wilkins of KLP Commercial- Construction Supply to the Reef Industries booth with Carlos DeLaRosa of Reef Industries.

