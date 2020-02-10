BIC attended World of Concrete in Las Vegas, NV on February 4th-7th along with Pure Safety Group, LIFT Safety, Reef Industries and more.
1 of 8
Steven Poole of DMA Floors, left, discusses hydration safety with Tom Schofield of Sqwincher Corp during World of Concrete in Las Vegas.
2 of 8
Rick Loomis of Pure Safety Group shows Conor Lenahan of Quartz their fall protection solutions.
3 of 8
Phillip Zee of HD Supply- White Cap visits Greg Rice of Checkers Safety Group at their booth at World of Concrete.
4 of 8
Todd Smeltzer of Stream Line Waterproofing & Caulking meets with Paul Doremus of LIFT Safety to discuss their industrial safety gear.
5 of 8
Nigel Bates- Brownsword of SuperCore checks out Aquajet’s solutions with Shawn Kirkpatrick of Aquajet Systems.
6 of 8
From left to right, Gregg Boomer of Boomer Coatings and Darren Sloan of Sloan Crete discuss equipment rental with Angel Garcia of Sunbelt Rentals during World of Concrete 2020.
7 of 8
Jeff Baker, Lucian Williams, and Steve Baker of Denso North America are happy to exhibit at World of Concrete 2020.
8 of 8
Mike McElhany of Reef Industries welcomes Chase Wilkins of KLP Commercial- Construction Supply to the Reef Industries booth with Carlos DeLaRosa of Reef Industries.