WEFTEC 2024

×

1 of 7

WEFTEC 2024

WEFTEC 2024

Carboline’s Michael Vargo, Art Nilsen, Anthony Grigsby and Tod Savage in their booth.

×

2 of 7

Denso.jpg

Denso’s Steve and Jeff Baker share a light moment with Four Waters Engineering, June Koeut (center).

×

3 of 7

DXP.jpg

DXP’s Derek Koogler and Jim Altonen excited after a good morning at the show.

×

4 of 7

MSA.jpg

MSA’s Angela Sauceda, Drew Reeves and Ryan Budinger discuss show successes.

×

5 of 7

PPG.jpg

PPG’s Dylan Clement, Braden Thomasse and Stefano Guarisco in their booth.

×

6 of 7

Proco Products.jpg

Proco Products Mike Lassas, Miquel Williams and Tim Pullar excited about their busy show.

×

7 of 7

Structural.jpg

Structural’s Mike Larsen and Dave Caughlin enjoying the show.

Tags