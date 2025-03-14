1 of 5
Ward Vessel & Exchanger Clays for a Cause
Bryan Glidden, Monica Glidden with DOW, Tyler Walker with Grace, Adam Renstrom with Ward Vessel & Exchanger and Jeremy Osterberger prepare for the Ward Vessel & Exchanger Clays for a Cause shooting tournament benefiting San Jacinto College.
Eric Ramirez and Bryan Sandifer Welcome Webco Industries representatives to the Ward Vessel & Exchanger Clays for a Cause shooting tournament.
Amanda Amos of Ward Vessel & Exchanger and Tray Balke of Xtreme Hyper Performance Coatings prepare for the Ward Vessel & Exchanger Clays for a Cause shooting tournament benefiting San Jacinto College.
Josef Nelson, Joseph Zwiercan of San Jacinto College, Jon Ward of Ward Vessel & Exchanger and Jeremy Osterberger prepare for an interview with BIC Magazine at the Ward Vessel & Exchanger Clays for a Cause shooting tournament benefiting San Jacinto College.
Tommy Balke of Basic Equipment, Tim Ramsey Ward Vessel & Exchanger prepare for the Ward Vessel & Exchanger Clays for a Cause shooting tournament benefiting San Jacinto College.