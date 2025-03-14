Ward Vessel & Exchanger Clays for a Cause

×

1 of 5

Ward Vessel &amp; Exchanger Clays for a Cause

Ward Vessel & Exchanger Clays for a Cause

Bryan Glidden, Monica Glidden with DOW, Tyler Walker with Grace, Adam Renstrom with Ward Vessel & Exchanger and Jeremy Osterberger prepare for the Ward Vessel & Exchanger Clays for a Cause shooting tournament benefiting San Jacinto College.

×

2 of 5

IMG_2529.jpeg

Eric Ramirez and Bryan Sandifer Welcome Webco Industries representatives to the Ward Vessel & Exchanger Clays for a Cause shooting tournament.

×

3 of 5

IMG_2548.jpeg

Amanda Amos of Ward Vessel & Exchanger and Tray Balke of Xtreme Hyper Performance Coatings prepare for the Ward Vessel & Exchanger Clays for a Cause shooting tournament benefiting San Jacinto College.

×

4 of 5

IMG_2556.jpeg

Josef Nelson, Joseph Zwiercan of San Jacinto College, Jon Ward of Ward Vessel & Exchanger and Jeremy Osterberger prepare for an interview with BIC Magazine at the Ward Vessel & Exchanger Clays for a Cause shooting tournament benefiting San Jacinto College.

×

5 of 5

IMG_2544.jpeg

Tommy Balke of Basic Equipment, Tim Ramsey Ward Vessel & Exchanger prepare for the Ward Vessel & Exchanger Clays for a Cause shooting tournament benefiting San Jacinto College.

Tags