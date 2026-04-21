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Ward Vessel & Exchanger Clays for a Cause 2026
Buck Hernandez with Webco, Tim Ramsey with Ward Vessel & Exchanger and Tracy White with Webco get ready for the Ward Vessel & Exchanger Clays for a Cause shooting tournament benefiting San Jacinto College.
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Amanda Amos with Ward Vessel & Exchanger, Brian McDaniel with Whitecap and Keri McDaniel with CPChem network at the Ward Vessel & Exchanger Clays for a Cause Clay Shoot.
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Thomas Campbell with S&B Engineering, Heather Campbell and Joe Votta with Covestro enjoy the Ward Vessel & Exchanger Clays for a Cause Clay Shoot.
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Amanda Amos, Katelyn Amos, Maureen Ferrer and Kimberly Larsen welcome attendees to the Ward Vessel & Exchanger Clays for a Cause Clay Shoot.
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Tim Ramsey with Ward Vessel & Exchanger gives a speech at the Ward Vessel & Exchanger Clays for a Cause Clay Shoot.
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Jeremy Osterberger, Tommy Balke and Jason Prater with Basic Equipment enjoying the Ward Vessel & Exchanger Clays for a Cause clay shoot.
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Michael Morales, Andrew Pena and Albert Morales with Total Industrial Services Specialties (TISS) at the Ward Vessel & Exchanger Clays for a Cause clay shoot.
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Paul Johnson with CPChem, Amanda Amos with Ward Vessel & Exchanger, Keri McDaniel with CPChem and Brian McDaniel with Whitecap getting prepared for the Ward Vessel & Exchanger Clays for a Cause clay shoot.
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Alfonso Diaz, Eliseo Cerda, Brent New and Albino Rodriguez with S&B Engineers and Constructors prepare for the Ward Vessel & Exchanger Clays for a Cause clay shoot.
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Amanda Amos with Ward Vessel & Exchanger, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Tim Ramsey with Ward Vessel & Exchanger enjoy the Ward Vessel & Exchanger Clays for a Cause Clay Shoot.
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Aaron Oaks and Bryan Glidden with BASF, Tyler Walker with W.R. Grace and Tommy Owens with BASF earned 1st Place Team honors at the Ward Vessel & Exchanger Clays for a Cause clay shoot.
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Austin Kiemsteadt with T&G Services took home the Men's Top Shooter trophy at the Ward Vessel & Exchanger Clays for a Cause clay shoot.
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Heather Campbell with Covestro took home the Women's Top Shooter trophy at the Ward Vessel & Exchanger Clays for a Cause clay shoot.