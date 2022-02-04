Turner Industries Open House

1 of 9
Stevie Toups, the president and CEO of Turner Industries, welcomes guest to the ribbon cutting and open house for the new personnel and training center in Pasadena, TX.
Pictured left to right are Stevie Toups, Michael Stirrat and Scott Tanley hanging out in the Craft Center with BIC’S Jeremy Osterberger (far right)
Turner Industries’ Executive leadership and Pasadena, TX community representatives participate in the ribbon cutting and open house for the new personnel and training center in Pasadena, TX.
Proud of the New Facility and what it brings to the community from left to right Paul Plauche & Stevie Toups of Turner Industries & Thomas Fink of technofink.com.
Andrew Breau demonstrating Rope Access in the Craft Center
Turner Industries’ new personnel and training center opened in Pasadena, TX in February. The facility includes work force development office, recruiting and processing center, medical, in-house safety council, craft training and verification lab and other resources.
Turner Industries largest, and brand new 33,000 square foot Personnel & Training Center
The Turner specialty services rope access group demonstrate the capabilities of the new craft training and performance verification lab at the new Turner Industries personnel and training center in Pasadena, TX.
