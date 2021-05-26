Turner Industries and Kaneka host “Owner-Contractor Student Training”

Turner Industries and Kaneka recently partnered up to host an “Owner-Contractor Student Training Event” held at The LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy & Technology at the San Jacinto College-Central Campus.
CPET Students who signed up joined experts from Kaneka and Turner Industries as they engaged in activities that highlighted the daily interaction between owner companies and contractor companies. Activities included a Job Safety Analysis, Stop Work scenarios, and Pulling a Permit. The different classes were held in the classrooms, labs and on the Glycol Unit.
Turner Industries and Kaneka partner to host the “Owner-Contractor Student Training” for CPET students at the San Jacinto College Central Campus.
Carla Thompson, Workforce Development for Turner Industries and David Wright, Maintenance Manager for Kaneka welcome Students to a day of training.
Students learn about identifying on the job hazards.
David Jones of Turner Industries (Left) and David Wright of Kaneka (Right) observe training of CPET students at the fully operational Glycol unit at the LyondellBasell CPET center at San Jacinto College.
Students train on the importance of identifying hazards at the Glycol Unit located in the CPET center.