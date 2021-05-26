Turner Industries and Kaneka host “Owner-Contractor Student Training”

Turner Industries and Kaneka recently partnered up to host an “Owner-Contractor Student Training Event” held at The LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy & Technology at the San Jacinto College-Central Campus.

CPET Students who signed up joined experts from Kaneka and Turner Industries as they engaged in activities that highlighted the daily interaction between owner companies and contractor companies. Activities included a Job Safety Analysis, Stop Work scenarios, and Pulling a Permit. The different classes were held in the classrooms, labs and on the Glycol Unit.