Total Boiler hosts “Coffee with Cops” in Alvin, TX

This program, adapted from the Dallas PD program, is a community-based program that allows the public to interact with officers in a casual, leisurely atmosphere so that citizen concerns that would not normally have been brought to the attention of the Police Department through traditional means, can be addressed. Officers will be at different business locations throughout the city once each month and we invite you to come in, grab a cup of coffee, and tell us your concerns, or simply sit and visit.

Total Boiler team visits with their clients, Central Welding Supply and Capt. Todd Arendell of the Alvin Police Department. From Left to Right: Pete Goggin – Total Boiler, John Derrick - Total Boiler, Captain Todd Arendell - Alvin Police Dept., Randy Eubanks - Central Welding Supply, Todd Winters - Central Welding Supply. Total Boiler hosts the Alvin Police Department for "Coffee with Cops". John Derrick, President of Total Boiler, right welcomes Alvin's Chief of Police, Robert E. Lee. BIC attends "Coffee with Cops" event hosted by BIC's client Total Boiler From Left to Right: Gabe Adame - VP of Texas Advantage Community Bank and City Councilman for the City of Alvin, Robert E. Lee - Chief of Police for Alvin, John Derrick - President of Total Boiler and Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Magazine.