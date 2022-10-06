× 1 of 2 Expand Earl Heard, founder of BIC Alliance, cut the ribbon at BIC’s first trade show in over two decades, The PRIME Expo, taking place today, October 6, at the Pasadena Convention Center. × 2 of 2 Expand Birds eye view of the PRIME Expo 2022. Prev Next

The PRIME Expo, from BIC Magazine and CEM Marketing and Events, continues the 10-year tradition of the former Plant Maintenance, Inspection and Engineering Society's PMIES Exposition and Conference by bringing together leaders in the downstream and midstream sectors to network and explore solutions to improving operations and maintenance.