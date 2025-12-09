1 of 9
The Get Together Bay Area 2025
John Sloan brings Bay Area professionals together, building purpose-driven connections through The Get Together Bay Area, 2025.
Paul Clines of Everybody’s Place offers meaningful insights to attendees during his presentation at The Get Together Bay Area luncheon.
Tracey Clines, representing Everybody’s Place, engages attendees with insights on their mission to support individuals facing life challenges at The Get Together Bay Area luncheon.
Brandon Williams of Galveston Urban Ministries offers key insights into the nonprofit’s work serving individuals in crisis and building strong, lasting relationships at The Get Together Bay Area luncheon.
Representatives from BIC Alliance, Everybody’s Place, Isaiah 117 House, Hope House and Galveston Urban Ministries come together in support of community-driven ministry partnerships.
Members from BIC Alliance share a moment together at The Get Together Bay Area luncheon.
Professionals network over meaningful conversations, exploring ways to support local ministries.
Guests enjoy food and fellowship as they connect over lunch at The Get Together Bay Area.