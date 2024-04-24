×
Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce 2024 Industrial Trade Show
Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance learning more about seals and gaskets from Susie Allen of 3S.
Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance, Ashley Freimuller and Lori Dominy of Hunter, and Scott McAlister of Coastal Ice catching up.
Ryan Worch with TNG learn about filtration solutions from Joey Crocker and David Vincent of Sparkling Clear.
Dusty Kuhn, LeAnn Vahl, Hunter Verm and Kim Robinson representing the HASC Texas City location and all that Safety Essentials has to offer.