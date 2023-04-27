1 of 4
Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce 2023 Industrial Trade Show
Thomas Brinsko with BIC Alliance is welcomed to Dunn Heat Exchangers’ booth by Angie Slattery and Kyle Dunn at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce 2023 Industrial Trade Show.
United Rentals visits with BIC Alliance at Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce 2023 Industrial Trade Show. Pictured from the left are Katie Romero, Brandon Sawyer, Spencer Sikes, Michael Hill, and Cindy Qualls.
Hunter Verm with HASC takes a moment to greet Thomas Brinsko with BIC Alliance at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce 2023 Industrial Trade Show.
Eastman stops by Brask Inc’s booth to learn more about the products and services offered. Picture from left is Dinesh Bakshi with Brask Inc, Kevin Araiza with Eastman, and Richard Walker with Brask Inc.