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TCLM Chamber Trade Show
Roger Flores and Joseph Sauceda, Gulf Coast Water Authority; and Katie Higgins, Dan Johnson, and Lee Massolrtti, Sparkling Clear Industries, connect during the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Industrial Trade Show.
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Eben Hanaway, Debra Goodson, and Nathan Trejo, Texas International Terminals; and Don Doss, Custom Air Products & Services, network at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Industrial Trade Show.
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Brad Allen, Jerry Railey, and Sean Huteson, Teadit; and Thomas Brinsko, BIC Alliance, engage with industry peers at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Industrial Trade Show.
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Chris Barnes and Walt Treybig, Austin Industries, host a booth at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Industrial Trade Show
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Bianca Jenson and Tim Culp, Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce, host attendees at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Industrial Trade Show.
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Dwight Durham and Javier Fernandez, Marathon; and Toni Rosario, BIC Recruiting, connect during the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Industrial Trade Show.
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Kermit Harris and Earl Alexander, College of the Mainland, strengthen community ties at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Industrial Trade Show.
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Alyssa Guidry, BIC Recruiting; and Donald Glover and Daniel Black, Brask Inc., connect at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Industrial Trade Show.
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Kyle Kindle, BIC Alliance; Rick Ramirez, AltairStrickland; and Alyssa Guidry, BIC Recruiting, build professional relationships at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Industrial Trade Show.
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Attendees and vendors network on the exhibit floor during the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Industrial Trade Show.
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Participants connect with local exhibitors to discuss the latest industrial solutions at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Industrial Trade Show.
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Professionals engage with regional vendors during the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Industrial Trade Show.
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Industry leaders share insights and explore new technologies at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Industrial Trade Show.
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Attendees visit with exhibitors to learn about new products and services at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Industrial Trade Show.
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Vendors and guests exchange ideas during a busy session at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Industrial Trade Show.
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Industry peers discuss upcoming projects and opportunities at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Industrial Trade Show.
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The exhibit hall stays active as attendees explore the booths at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Industrial Trade Show.