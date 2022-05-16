TCEQ’s Environmental Trade Fair & Conference 2022 Austin, Texas

1 of 9
Brandsafway's David Dry posing with BIC's Thomas Brinsko showing off their front cover of the May/June Issue.
Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company’s Charlie Mingo and Energy Transfer’s Todd McGown being hosted in the BIC Booth by BIC Recruiting’s Toni Rosario.
From left, David Esman, Lisa Mock, Wayne Toms, and Gina McCaulley from USES ready to network at TCEQ.
Shelton Services David Diamond, JR and Patrick Greer share information on their service offering with Joel Curl of Nature Environmental and Marine Services.
Republic Services Steve Carr and Donald Glover visit with BIC Recruiting’s Toni Rosario in the BIC booth.
BIC’s Laurie Tangedahl and Toni Rosario share a light moment in BIC’s Booth with IKON’s April Hagen and In Tent Systems Kyle Young.
From left, : Michael Jaskowiak, Terrie Jennings, and Tony Flores from Ikon, Elliot Townsend from Raba Kistner, Dave Lamar, and Rey Garza from Ikon Environmental welcomes Raba Kistner to their booth.
From left, Darrell Brown from TE Instruments, Hemed Mohamed from Montrose, Sasha Kouropatkina from Montrose, Tre James from Montrose, Glen Capra from Montrose, and David Berkowitz from Montrose Environmental visits with their client TE Instruments at the 2022 TCEQ Trade Show.
From left, Blake Piritz, Terry Deeds, and Wayne Bland from Ion Science exhibits at the 2022 TCEQ Expo.