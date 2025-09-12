TCC-TCA PLSR Hospitality Tent 2025

Dennis Winkler with Winkler Public Relations, Nicole Roper with Shell Chemical, Amy Caldwell with LyondellBasell and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance catch up at the TCC-TCA Hospitality tent at the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo 2025.

Corey Wright with Covestro, Tim Bolton and Jojo Doyle with Industrial Tent Systems join Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance for a photo at the TCC-TCA Hospitality tent at the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo 2025.

Karl Gansen with Weigh Tech, Russell Carter with Bohler Engineering, Jodie Stewart with Weigh Tech and Hector Rivero with Texas Chemistry Council attend the TCC-TCA Hospitality tent at the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo 2025.

Katy Jackson and Dillon Jackson with TF Companies join Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance for a photo at the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo 2025.

Edgar Rivera with Ohmstede Industrial Services, Lena Ramirez, Rick Ramirez with AltairStrickland, Buddy Tucker with Ohmstede Industrial Services, James Rhame with Pilko and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance network at the TCC-TCA Hospitality tent at the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo.

Dylan Hashemi with TenForce, Nik Joe with BIC Alliance, Julia Dubois with TenForce, Natalia Bien and Kenny Rajanathan with BIC Alliance attend the TCC-TCA Hospitality tent at the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo.

