1 of 7
TCC-TCA EHS Seminar 2024
Leann Vahl and Nina LeBlanc of HASC with Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance and Pamela Johnson of HASC discussing the importance of safety in industry at the TCC TCA EHS Seminar 2024.
2 of 7
Jose Degollado, Brandi Jackson and Wesley Dean of Firetrol showing off the Minimax MXOne at the TCC TCA EHS Seminar 2024.
3 of 7
Lori Dominy and JoAnn Delao of Hunter with Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance, Gabriel Aguillera of Hunter Buildings having a “blast proof” time at the TCC TCA EHS Seminar 2024.
4 of 7
Lin Hinds and Michael Dupree of Bullard talk shop with Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance at the TCC TCA EHS Seminar 2024.
5 of 7
Wade Dennison of RedGuard with Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance and Chris Priddy RedGuard talking shop at the TCC TCA EHS Seminar 2024.
6 of 7
Timothy Smith and Scott Cycan of Brandenburg talk demolition, remediation and abatement with Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance at the TCC TCA EHS Seminar 2024.
7 of 7
Melissa Thompson, Chandlhor Talbert, and Kimberly Tyson of ISTC let Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance spin the prize wheel at the TCC TCA EHS Seminar 2024.