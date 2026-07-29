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Alison Osterberger, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Virginia Velasquez, and Daniel Velasquez of Kuraray America attend the TCC Summer Board of Directors Dinner.
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Clark Treybig with Zachry Group, and John Kraft with Air Products snap a photo.
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Hector Rivero with Texas Chemistry Council, Paul Fritsch with Gulf Coast Growth Ventures, and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance catch up.
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BIC Alliance was a Platinum Sponsor at the TCC Board of Directors.
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Jack Quinn of The American Chemistry Council was the speaker at the TCC Board of Directors meeting.
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Heather Fitzgerald with CITGO, Kim Haas with ExxonMobil, Jack Quinn of The American Chemistry Council, Alicia Matus with LyondellBasell, Buddy Tucker with Ohmstede Industrial Services, and Todd Behne with OxyChem reconnect at the TCC Summer Board of Directors Retreat Dinner.
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Heather Fitzgerald with CITGO, Dirk Perrin with Chevron Phillips Chemical, and Buddy Tucker with Ohmstede Industrial Services network at the event.
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Heather Fitzgerald with CITGO, Dirk Perrin with Chevron Phillips Chemical, Buddy Tucker with Ohmstede Industrial Services, and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance chat during the TCC Summer Board of Directors Retreat Dinner.
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TCC Summer Board of Directors Retreat Dinner
Hector Rivero with Texas Chemistry Council, Robert Howden/Texas Secretary of State, and Thomas Brinsko with BIC Alliance gather for a photo.