1 of 13
TCC Awards Banquet
Liza Sutliff of LyondellBasell, Sara Bonvillian of BIC Recruiting, Matt Johnson of TF Companies, and Troy Bonvillian of United Rentals Fluid Solutions attend the TCC Awards Banquet.
2 of 13
Brittany Huebner of Portwest and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance catch up at the TCC Awards Banquet.
3 of 13
Eric Delgado of OxyChem and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance gather for a photo.
4 of 13
Corey White of Covestro and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance at the TCC Awards Banquet.
5 of 13
Nancy Ross, Kaitlin Rebman, Rob Rebman and James Guynes of LyondellBasell attend the TCC Awards Banquet.
6 of 13
Buddy Tucker of Ohmstede, Gordon Hance with INEOS, Peter Belmonte of NHOA and Kevin Kenall of Citgo connect at the TCC Awards Banquet.
7 of 13
Connor Kaple of BIC Alliance joins George Liverman of BASF and Joel Boe of Turner Industrial Group for a photo.
8 of 13
Tyler Henry of Integrated Circuit Solutions, Carrie Phillips of Chevron Phillips and Whitney Strickland of TF Companies gather for a photo at the TCC Awards Banquet.
9 of 13
Dennis Winkler of Winkler Public Relations and Ted Grabowski of Texas Brine Company visit with Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance and Danny Forest of American Chemistry Council at the TCC Awards Banquet 2025.
10 of 13
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, Amanda Amos of Ward Vessel, Megan Connally of Chaparral and Derek Connally of Primoris network at the TCC Awards Banquet.
11 of 13
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance joins Connie Tilton of ExxonMobil, Dennis Winkler of Winkler Public Relations and Kimberly Hoss of ExxonMobil for a photo at the TCC Awards Banquet.
12 of 13
Melissa Martin, Robert Martin of Kaneka, Jay Bice of H+M Industrial EPC and Jane Bice enjoy the TCC Awards Banquet.
13 of 13
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, Bryan Oliver of OxyChem, Derek Connally of Primoris, Chrissy Jacobson of Management Controls, David Grounds of OxyChem, Todd Behne of OxyChem, Whitney Strickland of TF Companies, Megan Connally of Chaparral, Matt Johnson of TF Companies, Connor Kaple of BIC Alliance attend the TCC Awards Banquet.