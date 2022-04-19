TCC and ACIT host the Houston Ship Channel Golf Tournament

The Texas Chemical Council (TCC) and the Association of Chemical Industry of Texas (ACIT) host the Houston Ship Channel Golf Tournament at Wildcat Golf Course
1 of 7
The Turner Industries Team is ready to host golfers at their tent.
2 of 7
BIC Magazine stops by the Dunn Heat Exchangers tent. From left to right are Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Magazine; and Angie Slattery and Kyle Dunn of Dunn Heat Exchangers.
3 of 7
Jerry Herbert (right) with Thorpe Specialty Services and Laurie Tangedahl with BIC Magazine visit at the ACIT Golf Tournament.
4 of 7
Hunter Buildings is ready to network at the ACIT Golf Tourney. From left to right are Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Magazine; and David Goertemiller, JoAnn Delao, and Cory Mendiola of Hunter Buildings.
5 of 7
Connie Thompson (left) and Monica Shelton (right) of Shelton Services are ready for a great round of golf.
6 of 7
The IKON Environmental team welcomes golfers to their tent on a beautiful day during the ACIT HSC Golf Tournament.
7 of 7
The Mahaffey team welcomes the Nouryon golf team to their tent with great food and drinks.