1 of 3
TCA Happy Hour Christmas Meeting 2024
Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance, Matt Johnson of TF Companies and Sabrina Schwertner of the Texas Chemistry Council enjoy the TCA Happy Hour Christmas Meeting.
2 of 3
Jim Griffin of San Jacinto College, Gordon Hance of INEOS, Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance, Matt Johnson of TF Companies, Sabrina Schwertner of Texas Chemistry Council, Clint Akin of Accumulated Interests and Pedro Garcia of Arkema connect at the TCA Happy Hour Christmas Meeting.
3 of 3
Sabrina Schwertner of the Texas Chemistry Council, Shallon Barboza of BIC Alliance and Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance at the TCA Happy Hour Christmas Meeting.