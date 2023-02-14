SWICA Expo 2023

×

1 of 4

SWICA Expo 2023

SWICA Expo 2023

Aspen Aerogel’s Nathan Tice and Michael Guillot flank BIC’s Perri Prevost while discussing show successes.

×

2 of 4

SWICA Expo 2023

SWICA Expo 2023

Apache visits with BIC’s Tom Derrah at SWICA 2023.

From left to right: Coy Reeves of Apache, Annabella Bruzual of Apache, and Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance.

×

3 of 4

SWICA Expo 2023

SWICA Expo 2023

The GIC team exhibits at SWICA 2023.

From left to right: Ramiro Gonzalez, Mark Snodgrass, Tommy Thigpen, Miguel Gonzalez, and Mick Clinger from GIC.

×

4 of 4

SWICA Expo 2023

SWICA Expo 2023

Howard Lavender of Dow Chemical catches up with Brandon Kangas of SMC Industries at SWICA 2023.

Tags