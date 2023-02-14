×
SWICA Expo 2023
Aspen Aerogel’s Nathan Tice and Michael Guillot flank BIC’s Perri Prevost while discussing show successes.
Apache visits with BIC’s Tom Derrah at SWICA 2023.
From left to right: Coy Reeves of Apache, Annabella Bruzual of Apache, and Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance.
The GIC team exhibits at SWICA 2023.
From left to right: Ramiro Gonzalez, Mark Snodgrass, Tommy Thigpen, Miguel Gonzalez, and Mick Clinger from GIC.
Howard Lavender of Dow Chemical catches up with Brandon Kangas of SMC Industries at SWICA 2023.