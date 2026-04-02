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SWICA board members Mark Rich with Specialty Products & Insulation, Paul Batman with General Insulation, Shannon Ivy with Distribution International, Ginny Gier with Owens Corning, Victor Morales with Bay Insulation of Texas, Jack Blundell with Rockwool Technical Insulation and Michael Alcorn with Aspen Aerogels welcome attendees to the 2026 SWICA Clay Shoot.