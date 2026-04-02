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SWICA Clay Shoot
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SWICA board members Mark Rich with Specialty Products & Insulation, Paul Batman with General Insulation, Shannon Ivy with Distribution International, Ginny Gier with Owens Corning, Victor Morales with Bay Insulation of Texas, Jack Blundell with Rockwool Technical Insulation and Michael Alcorn with Aspen Aerogels welcome attendees to the 2026 SWICA Clay Shoot.
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Chip McDaniel with Talon Products Inc and Paul Batman with General Insulation Company, Inc. get ready for the SWICA Clay Shoot.
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Michael Alcorn with Aspen Aerogels gives a speech before the SWICA Clay Shoot 2026.
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Michael Alcorn and Blake Moorhead with Aspen Aerogels gather for a photo at the SWICA Clay Shoot.
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Jack Blundell with Rockwool Technical Insulation and Victor Morales with Bay Insulation of Texas catch up at the SWICA Clay Shoot.