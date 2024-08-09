1 of 5
STAF Conference 2024
Brittney Hernandez and Monica Beynaerts both of Coastal Ice show Willie Wells of the Industry Business Roundtable the Coastal Ice booth at the STAF Conference 2024.
2 of 5
Keynote speaker Tracy Stock address the audience during the STAF Conference 2024.
3 of 5
Chris Devlin, Caleb Norris, Myron Bockholt and Kourtney Peters all of LGG Industrial in the LGG Industrial booth at the STAF Conference 2024.
4 of 5
Steve Frye and Gavin Allison both of Vallen connect with Gil Pequeno of LyondellBasell in the Vallen booth at the STAF Conference 2024.
5 of 5
Valeria Salazar of LyondellBasell visits with Bob Strickland of MSA Safety and Eddy Babiya of Worley at the STAF Conference 2024.