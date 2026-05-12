SMRP MaRS 2026

BIC Attends Photos

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SMRP MaRS 2026

SMRP MaRS 2026

Amanda Amos with Ward Vessel & Exchanger welcomes Kevin Sprague and Michael Camet with Ineos Olefins & Polymers to the Ward Vessel & Exchanger booth at SMRP MaRS 2026.

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Tyler Hemann with SMP, Keith Grimes with Turnaround EPC and Eduardo Castaneda with SMP discuss safety tools at SMRP MaRS.

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Mark Mitchell with LyondellBasell, Tina Tucker and Buddy Tucker with Ohmstede Industrial Services, Uy Le with Ineos O&P and Chloe Phan network at SMRP MaRS 2026.

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Srivatsa Jois with Covestro networks with Dinesh Bakshi with Brask, Inc at SMRP MaRS 2026.

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Marco Olivas and David Smith with Oxford Flow attend SMRP MaRS 2026.

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Brock Jeffcote with Ludeca, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Jon Halvorsen with Ludeca spend time together at SMRP MaRS.

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Troy Holiman with Flyguys, Sabrina Alexander and Tony Wood with LyondellBasell and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance spend time in the Flyguys booth at SMRP MaRS 2026.

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