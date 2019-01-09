SeeHerWork — creating a safer place for the working woman

1 of 6
SeeHerWork CEO Jane Henry (third from left) staged an awareness event at Hermann Square in front of City Hall Houston City Hall on Jan. 8 in order for people to understand the need for women’s safety work apparel. Standing with Henry are Dane Wilson with Honeywell, Becky Salinas with the BIC Alliance and Kelli McClung with AMECO.
SeeHerWork is committed to creating products that are designed specifically for the female form, so that female workers can feel Safe, Strong, and Perform at their best. The SeeHerWork product line contains just about everything a female worker would need including gloves that fit smaller hands, workwear that fastens and buttons in the proper direction for females, undergarments that protect sensitive areas from flying debris, eye protection, ear protection, respirators, workwear, footwear, Fire Resistant (FR) clothing, and bags.
Houston firefighter Carla Goffney tells about how she struggles to be safe because equipment is designed for male physiques. Her colleague, Captain Anette Thomas, also said the same saying apparel that does not fit actually makes working even more dangerous. Women who work in all kinds of dangerous situations need safer clothing that they can rely on that fits. Men’s clothing does not meet the female body structure.
Kevin Doffing, a principal with Sam’s Safety Equipment, is the first store to carry women’s safety clothing. Some of their offerings are coveralls, outerwear, pants and shirts.
AMECO Global Personal Protective Equipment Manager Anna Page said she is very excited to be a distribution partner for the SeeHerWork line because safe women’s clothing will meet an essential marketplace need. The buzz word is “pink it and shrink it.” This means to manufacture garments that fit women’s bodies.
Greg Miller with the BIC Alliance said that billions of dollars will be spent on capital and maintenance in the hydrocarbon processing industry in 2019. He also said many junior colleges have responded to the workforce shortage with training programs for kids to find jobs in the plants and refineries. Another resource to fill the gap, he explained, is women. And heavy processing jobs are more attractive because the gender pay gap is narrow. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, women make up 9.1 percent of the construction industry. Women in the U.S. earn on average 81.1 percent of what men make. The gender pay gap is much narrower in the construction industry. In construction, women earn on average 95.7 percent of what men make.
Standing united for safer apparel for women in the workplace are Greg Miller with the BIC Alliance, Jane Henry, CEO of SeeHerWork, Sheri Ware and Anna Page with AMECO and Caley Westbrook with the American Fire Protection Group and a member of She Builds It, a women’s-only peer group developed to be a resource and relationships builder for women involved in the construction industry.