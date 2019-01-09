SeeHerWork — creating a safer place for the working woman

×

SeeHerWork CEO Jane Henry (third from left) staged an awareness event at Hermann Square in front of City Hall Houston City Hall on Jan. 8 in order for people to understand the need for women’s safety work apparel. Standing with Henry are Dane Wilson with Honeywell, Becky Salinas with the BIC Alliance and Kelli McClung with AMECO.

SeeHerWork is committed to creating products that are designed specifically for the female form, so that female workers can feel Safe, Strong, and Perform at their best. The SeeHerWork product line contains just about everything a female worker would need including gloves that fit smaller hands, workwear that fastens and buttons in the proper direction for females, undergarments that protect sensitive areas from flying debris, eye protection, ear protection, respirators, workwear, footwear, Fire Resistant (FR) clothing, and bags.