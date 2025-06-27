1 of 27
Reuters Downstream 2025
Jonathan Alexander of Albemarle Corporation, Amanda Amos of Ward Vessel & Exchanger and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance catch up at Reuters Downstream.
2 of 27
Phillip Lange and Mike Kastens of RedGuard, Thurman Doyle of InServ and Jeff Hitt of RedGuard in front of the RedGuard booth at Reuters Downstream.
3 of 27
Stephan Guidry and Dustin Berry of Deep South Crane and Rigging welcome Alex Jones and Junius Jones of Kent Plc to the Deep South Crane and Rigging booth.
4 of 27
Aimee Cobbs with International Cooling Tower USA, Inc., Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Tyler Darr with International Cooling Tower USA, Inc. at the ICT booth.
5 of 27
Zach Tritz with Utex Ind, Mike Fuchsman and Kerri Hill with USA Industries, LLC attend Reuters Downstream 2025.
6 of 27
Art Simmons, Mark Biar, Wade Armer, Rachel Shaw and Paul Fonte with Ohmstede Ltd. join Amanda Baxter, Tina Tucker and Sabrina Schwertner of Ohmstede Industrial Services.
7 of 27
Eric Linder of Ironclad Environmental Solutions, Inc, Tiffany Brenner of Hazardous Waste Experts and Drew Likins of Ironclad Environmental Solutions, Inc. network at Reuters Downstream.
8 of 27
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance and Katya Klymenko with Reuters Events welcome attendees to Reuters Downstream 2025.
9 of 27
Jared Prescott and Payton Besherse of Power Storage Solutions, Bryan Jones of Chevron Phillips and James Coker of Power Storage Solutions gather at the Power Storage Solutions booth.
10 of 27
Nik Joe of BIC Alliance welcomes Ketan Jhaveri of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company to the BIC Alliance booth.
11 of 27
Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance networks with Paula Reidler and Sam Wilson of Republic Services at the BIC Alliance booth.
12 of 27
Ron Bajon of Utilities Optimization Group, Omar Hamideh of Motiva Enterprises LLC and Johnny Faulkenberry of UO Group attend Reuters Downstream in Houston, Texas.
13 of 27
Custom Air Product’s Don Doss and Matt Mauger discussing their booth’s visual marketing aid.
14 of 27
Nicole Pope and Venki Chandrashekar of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company catch up with Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance at Downstream USA 2025.
15 of 27
Amanda Amos of Ward Vessel & Exchanger networks with Jonathan Montz of BASF, Tyler Walker of W.R. Grace, Kyle Dearmon of Ward Vessel and Exchanger and Logan Ballard of Sherwin-Williams.
16 of 27
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance catches up with Jonathan Alexander of Albemarle Corporation and Jennifer Walsh of Pinnacle Reliability at Reuters Downstream.
17 of 27
BIC Recruiting’s Toni Rosario (center) welcomes Mat Tech Industrial Services’ Phil D’Avanzo and Wendy Mason to the BIC booth.
18 of 27
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance (far right) moderating the “Roadmap to establish a single source of truth to enable AI analytics and improve reliability” panel with Jeff Ackerman of Sand Technologies, Jackie Behles of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company and Jonathan Alexander of Albemarle Corporation.
19 of 27
Jeff Ackerman of Sand Technologies, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, Jackie Behles of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company and Jonathan Alexander of Albemarle Corporation prepare to speak at the Downstream Conference.
20 of 27
Dave Godfrey of Sparkling Clear Industries networks with Connor Kaple of BIC Alliance at Reuters Downstream 2025.
21 of 27
Lori Clifton, Benito Rodriguez and Luke Lyles welcome Ammar Malik of LyondellBasell to the Teadit booth at Reuters Downstream.
22 of 27
Gary Perkins, Daniel Tentrup, Vince Dell Jr. and Rodney Franklin welcome guests to the Sunstate Industrial Solutions booth.
23 of 27
Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance welcomes Amanda Amos and Kyle Dearmon of Ward Vessel & Exchanger to the BIC booth.
24 of 27
Nik Joe of BIC Alliance (third from left) networks with Tim Foster, Kyle Thompson and Jason Kuzmiak of VEGA Americas.
25 of 27
Michael Leal of Lodge Lumber Company welcomes Connor Kaple of BIC Alliance to the Lodge Lumber Company booth at Downstream Conference.
26 of 27
Nik Joe of BIC Alliance networks with Pete Longo at the Veriforce booth.
27 of 27
Nik Joe of BIC Alliance takes a photo with Connor Kaple of BIC Alliance, Brent Bonner and Mike D’Errico of ARIX Technologies.